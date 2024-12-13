Breaking News
Auto driver held for attacking Mumbai Police constable with paver block in Powai
Fire breaks out at railway shunting coach of train in Lower Parel
Elgar Parishad case: NIA court grants interim bail to accused Sagar Gorkhe
Mumbai: DRI seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 9.6 cr hidden in DJ lights
Cabinet expansion on December 15, oath-taking ceremony to take place in Nagpur
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Motorists must have respect for others lives

Motorists must have respect for others’ lives

Updated on: 14 December,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

We may not have the power to change everything on our roads but we need to look at what is in our control. Every step counts for safer streets

Motorists must have respect for others’ lives

File pic

Listen to this article
Motorists must have respect for others’ lives
x
00:00

Since this is such a hot-button issue, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s candid admission about his discomfort when representing India at international forums discussing road safety, was widely reported. Gadkari was quoted as saying,  that when he attended international conferences on road accidents, he tried to hide his face. This was during a debate in the Lok Sabha, where he acknowledged the grim reality of rising road accident fatalities in the country. The situation has worsened periodically.


He claimed that societal indifference, lack of adherence to traffic laws, and inadequate infrastructure were some of the factors responsible and human behaviour must change, society must evolve, and the rule of law must be respected. He highlighted in particular that improper truck parking and poor lane discipline were major contributors.


While some factors are out of control, we can certainly change our behaviour so that we are not imperilled. First is avoid jaywalking as pedestrians. Footpaths are non-existent in parts but when they do exist, use them. Wait for the signal to cross the road. Do not hare across, hoping to save a minute. As drivers, lane cutting is an absolute no-no. There is no need for speed. Period. You simply cannot go fast and there is no excuse for that. Let that be the last word. Bikers, there is just one way on a road. It is dangerous, pathetic and abominable that bikers have licence to break signals and rules with impunity. While not the only one, this is one of the most dangerous facets of our city roads, easily a contributor to the many accidents we see here.


We may not have the power to change everything on our roads but we need to look at what is in our control. Every step counts for safer streets. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

The Editorial nitin gadkari news columnists

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK