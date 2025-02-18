Mumbai’s local trains have become killing machines

The report cited examples like a professional from Kalwa who struggles with his daily train commute

Sixty-eight people died after falling off overcrowded trains under the Thane railway police’s jurisdiction between January and December 2024. This jurisdiction covers Thane, Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva and Airoli—one of the busiest stretches of Central Railway. During rush hour, these stations, especially those beyond Thane, become so packed that even standing on the platform is a challenge, let alone boarding a train, our extensive report stated.

The report cited examples like a professional from Kalwa who struggles with his daily train commute. He hires a regular auto driver, travelling in the opposite direction to board a less crowded train, or getting down at Thane to catch an empty local. The Kalwa-Mumbra-Diva stretch is infamous for being one of the deadliest railway corridors. The report detailed a deadly situation as a train came into Kalwa, with people clinging to overhead handles and steel bars.

Kalwa commuters travel all the way to Dombivli just to find space on a train. They start early, wasting time in reverse travel. The Railways need to see that there are more trains in this ‘deadly corridor’ Mumbai-Kalwa-Diva stretch and more platforms. Easier said than done, but upgrades on this stretch can be done first before looking at amenities. It is evident that this stretch needs urgent attention and redemption measures. Before looking at other places or stations on the line, maybe additions can be made here itself, especially more trains so that the commute becomes less harrowing and in extreme cases, less life threatening.

As commuters, who struggle daily said, the measure cannot be the number of tickets or footfalls at the station. This does not show the real picture. So many commuters are actually travelling reverse, back to the original station to get a space to sit or even stand. That is the real picture. The on-ground situation needs to be addressed and remedial action taken in quick time.