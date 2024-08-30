Breaking News
Repurposing of old BEST buses a welcome move

Updated on: 30 August,2024 06:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top





Representation Pic


In sunny, uplifting news we read in this paper that three defunct BEST buses are being repurposed and will soon find their place under the JJ flyover in the city. Still, the exact details of the location are yet to be finalised. There is a bus which will be made into a cafeteria. Another, which is going to be turned into a library and a third which will be made into an art gallery.


These are old non-AC buses that are being reborn in a new pleasing avatar. Symbolic of the city, the big red double-decker is part of Mumbai lore. In fact, so attached is the Mumbai public to their trusty transport that this paper had hordes of readers writing in when it was reported that the BEST was lining up several buses for scrap. So, it is good news to hear that old buses are being saved and reborn in different forms.



We want to see more of Mumbai’s iconic public transport infra and other facilities too, preserved, if possible, re-imagined and re-purposed for the city. There are a number of advantages to this. From keeping memories alive, to practical and aesthetic transformations, less wastage so it curbs climate change and pollution, it is a win-win situation for all.


In this case, an art gallery and a library are surely food for the soul for the Mumbaikar. Many citizens may be wary of meandering into conventional art galleries as it may be intimidating for some. This means the public gets more access to art and at the same time, becomes educated and aware too, we may just have a great artist who feels the first stirring by visiting this bus art gallery.

So it is with libraries which are needed in the city and can surely be a cerebral opportunity for our citizens. Creatively redone, these pieces of the city’s soul prove they are of great use, even after they have outlived their original purpose.

mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport

