Top 20 South Asian, Diaspora films of 2024

Here are my Top 20 South Asian and South Asian Diaspora films of 2024. Films 1-10 are here; 11-20 will be next week.

1. SHAMBHALA by Min Bahadur Bham, Nepal, in Tibetan, Nepali: The first time a South Asian film made it to the Berlin Film Festival Competition in 30 years, in 2024—it wasn’t an Indian film, but a Nepali film, Shambhala. It was also at Locarno, and was Nepal’s Oscar entry. Mystic, feminist story: when the pregnant Pema’s husband abandons her, she goes on a journey of self-discovery. Spectacular cinematography by Aziz Jan Baki. International co-production, starring Thinley Lhamo, Sonam Topden, Tenzin Dalha. The women co-producers include Catherine Dussart, Verona Meier, Shuk Fong Chong, Zeynep Koray and Justine O.

2. GIRLS WILL BE GIRLS by Shuchi Talati, in English, Hindi: Absolutely wonderful coming-of-age debut feature, from the US-based director, on the relationship between a schoolgirl, her boyfriend, and her mother. Won World Cinema Dramatic Audience Award and Special Jury Award for Acting for Preeti Panigrahi, at Sundance. With the sublime Kani Kusruti. International co-production, produced by Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Claire Chassagne, Shuchi Talati and Sanjay Gulati. Screened by Cannes Cinema. On Amazon Prime Video. Woman director, women producers.

3. SANTOSH by Sandhya Suri, UK, in Hindi: Powerful police procedural by the British-Indian filmmaker, exposing how “low” castes—especially women— rarely get justice in India, even with women police officers. Narrative debut feature. It was at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard and Toronto; UK’s Oscar entry; and on the Academy shortlist for Best International Feature Film. Powerful performances by Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar. Woman director..

4. LITTLE JAFFNA by Lawrence Valin, France, in French: Delicious, accomplished thriller: Michael Beaulieu is a French-Sri Lankan undercover cop, planted in the separatist Tamil community in Paris, who feels a kinship with those he is sent to destroy. Venice, Toronto festivals. Directed, acted by the good-looking French-born director of Sri Lankan Tamil origin.

5. POOJA, SIR by Deepak Rauniyar, Nepal, in Nepali: Thriller with Pooja, Sir, a woman police detective, who is sent to solve a kidnapping case that exposes caste conflict and misogyny. Venice Orizzonti and Busan film festivals. International co-production; Nepal theatrical release due on March 14. Starring Asha Magarati, also producer and co-screenwriter. Daringly also shows a lesbian relationship. Woman producer, screenwriter.

6. SABA by Maksud Hossain (Bangladesh) in Bangla: Saba struggles to manage her job and love life, as sole carer for her paraplegic mother. Moving debut feature; Toronto and Busan festivals. Mehazabien Chowdhury, Rokeya Prachy and Mostofa Monwar are superb. Women producers include Trilora Khan, also co-writer, and Mehazabien Chowdhury.

7. PARADISE by Prasanna Vithanage, Sri Lanka, in Sinhala, English: Superb film starring Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Shyam Fernando and veteran Mahendra Perera. The wedding anniversary holiday of an Indian couple in Sri Lanka, during its economic crisis, exposes cracks in their relationship. On Amazon Prime Video.

8. SIMA’S SONG by Roya Sadat, Afghanistan, in Dari, Farsi: After the Taliban resumed control of Afghanistan, Roya Sadat co-wrote and shot the film in exile, in Greece—standing in for Afghanistan of the 1970s. Period drama about two women friends, of different classes and political views, whose friendship survives the political turmoil. It reminded us that Afghan women once went to university, held jobs, participated in public protests and sang songs; “now women have fewer rights than a convict,” Sadat observes. Tokyo and Red Sea film festivals. Producers Alba Sotorra and Frank Hoeve. Woman director, woman producer, woman co-writer.

9. I, THE SONG by Dechen Roder, Bhutan, in Dzongkha: Nima is dismissed from her job after a ‘blue video’ surfaces, with people claiming it features her. In tracking down Meto, her doppelganger, she discovers a case of sexual harassment—and a ‘stolen song.’ Best Director, Critics’ Picks Competition, Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Estonia. Second feature after Honeygiver among the Dogs (Berlin). Produced by Thinley Choden; won World Cinema Fund, Berlin Film Festival. Woman director, woman producer, woman screenwriter (Roder).

10. AGENT OF HAPPINESS by Arun Bhattarai and Dorottya Zurbó, Bhutan-Hungary, in Dzongkha: Absolutely charming documentary feature, on two government surveyors measuring gross national happiness and what makes people truly happy. Sundance film festival. Producers include Noémi Veronika Szakonyi. Woman director, woman producer.

This list of Top 10 South Asian Films alone features an astonishing 23 women directors, producers and screenwriters.

Meenakshi Shedde is India and South Asia Delegate to the Berlin International Film Festival, National Award-winning critic, curator to festivals worldwide and journalist.

