Sengupta won Best Actress in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section, a first for India. Also at Busan IFF.

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article Top 20 South Asian, Diaspora films of 2024 x 00:00

Here are my Top 20 South Asian and South Asian Diaspora films of 2024. Films 11-20 are here; 1-10 were last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

11. SISTER MIDNIGHT by Karan Kandhari, Hindi: Darkly feminist comedy and debut feature by London-based Kandhari, that was at the Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight, and BFI London International Film Festivals (IFF). With Radhika Apte, Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, Smita Tambe. About a fierce woman, with no interest in domesticity, stuck in an arranged marriage. Woman producer Anna Griffin; with Alastair Clark and Alan McAlex.

12. THE SHAMELESS by Konstantin Bojanov, Hindi: Directed by the Bulgarian Bojanov, this queer drama is about two women destined for a life in sex work. Anasuya Sengupta portrays a Muslim woman with a Hindu name, Renuka, who fiercely resists patriarchy, and befriends Devika (Omara Shetty), destined to be a devadasi. Sengupta won Best Actress in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section, a first for India. Also at Busan IFF.

13. DEVI by Subina Shrestha, in Nepali: Debut documentary feature on Devi, a former guerilla fighter who survived war time rape, and later became a Member of Parliament, and demands justice for war crimes, including rape. International coproduction Nepal, UK, South Korea. Woman director, woman producers Ashmita Chaudhary Khadka, Rosie Garthwaite and Heejung Oh. Was at HotDocs, DMZ Docs.

14. SONGS OF LOVE AND HATE by Saurav Ghimire, Nepali: Gorgeous, moving, black and white short that won an International Jury Special Mention in Generation 14Plus at the Berlin IFF; Chicago IFF. Extraordinary film, made without shooting anything at all! It was created entirely from found footage, mainly in Ghimire’s camera and archives. Prem, a radio jockey, gives advice to lovers in trouble—film comments on caste and gay issues—but himself suffers from heartache. Nepal/Belgium film, with producers Minsho Limbu and Min Bahadur Bham.

15. MARCHING IN THE DARK by Kinshuk Surjan, Marathi: This inspiring docu feature, a Belgium, India, Netherlands co-production, was at HotDocs; won a Special Mention Human Rights Award at CPH: Dox. Sanjivani Bhure, widow of one of the hundreds of farmers who have committed suicide in rural Maharashtra, quietly fights the patriarchy after joining a survivor’s group. Woman cinematographer Leena Patoli, et al; women producers Hanne Phlypo, Evelien de Graef, coproducers Digna Sinke, Arya Rothe.

16. THE GLASSWORKER by Usman Riaz, Pakistan, English: This debut, 2D animation feature was Pakistan’s entry for the Oscars; at the Annecy International Animation FF. Vincent, a young glassblower, and Alliz, a violinist, fall in love, but the war tests their relationship. Woman screenwriter Moya O’Shea; produced by Khizer Riaz and Manuel Cristobal, and executive produced by Apoorva Bakshi (Delhi Crime) et al, woman producer.

17. RANI by Asoka Handagama, in Sinhala, Sri Lanka: Based on the true story of Richard de Soyza, a journalist and human rights activist, who was abducted and killed in 1990. His mother, Dr Manorani Saravanamuttu, played by the feisty Swarna Mallawarachchi, seeks justice for her son’s death. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah’s Lyca Productions.

18. STATE OF STATELESSNESS by Tsering Tashi Gyalthang, Sonam Tseten, Tenzing Sonam and Ritu Sarin, and Tenzin Tsetan Choklay, in Tibetan, Vietnamese, English: Anthology feature film that explores statelessness and migration through four poignant stories of Tibetans living in exile. Directed by Tibetan filmmakers in India, America, and Vietnam, the film captures the painful realities of a scattered people. Busan, Dharamshala IFF.

19. BUNNYHOOD directed and animated by Mansi Maheshwari, in English, UK: This horror-comedy animated short was at the Cannes IFF, where it won third prize in the La Cinef section; and at Sundance. This is her student film from the National Film and Television School (NFTS, UK). On lies parents tell, especially to cover up medical operations. Woman director, woman producer Ashionye Ogene.

20. SAUNA DAY by Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash, in Voro, Estonian: Stunning, sensory exploration of men in a sauna, exploring masculinity, vulnerability, catharsis. At Cannes Film Festival’s Critics’ Week, TIFF Toronto and Clermont-Ferrand IFF. Woman director; Hints earlier won Best Directing Award at Sundance in the documentary section for her Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, edited by India-born Tushar Prakash.

Special Mention: Montreal-born Durga Chew-Bose’s Bonjour Tristesse, Canada that was at TIFF Toronto, and Roya Sadat’s documentary The Sharp Edge of Peace (Afghanistan) that was at Hot Docs, Mami Mumbai IFF. The above list of 20 films has an astonishing 38 women credited as director, producer, cinematographer, screenwriter.

Meenakshi Shedde is India and South Asia Delegate to the Berlin International Film Festival, National Award-winning critic, curator to festivals worldwide and journalist.

Reach her at meenakshi.shedde@mid-day.com