Vital projects can’t take forever to be completed

Some have been delayed due to land acquisition issues, rampant encroachment or other problems. Those in charge need to see that these are completed as soon as possible

A number of road overbridges above railway lines have been in the works for several years across the city and the suburbs, an extensive report stated in this paper. We buttressed our report with pictures got from site visits. While the railway portions of some of these structures are ready, approaches on either side are incomplete for different reasons.

The report cites problems like unfinished approaches, a staircase that still has to get the green light and some other problems. The lack of coordination or communication between different departments, like the civic authorities and Railways, road works seems to be a significant factor and stumbling block in the process of seeing various bridges to fruition.

Today, there is a real push to improve the Railway travel scenario in the city. From enhancing the actual travel/train experience by introducing more air-conditioned trains, though this itself is subject of debate, to paying close attention to platforms, the Railways happily is being looked at as an entire ecosystem.

These unfinished bridges must be part of the overall package to make commuting easier for people. The lapses or whatever has fallen through the gaps needs to be addressed with will and vision so that it is finished.

This also shows the importance of having solid time frames for projects. Those unable to meet deadlines need to be pulled up. Adhering to a timeline, besides the obvious benefit, also means that people have faith in the system and start trusting the administrative machinery and officials.