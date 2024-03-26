Wise to use festivals as mediums to effect change

Breaking News
26 March,2024
The Editorial |

With the high visibility of the location and significance of the celebration, the message is sure to resonate with thousands

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Activists spread awareness against drug abuse while celebrating Holi outside CSMT. Pictures by this paper’s photographer showed how the message against drug abuse was seen being spread through the Holika Dahan where a fire is lit to symbolise the victory of good over bad.


With the high visibility of the location and significance of the celebration, the message is sure to resonate with thousands.


These celebrations are a good opportunity to send relevant and necessary messages. They usually attract many people. Secondly, there are gatherings of young and old people. The reach is considerable and even if visitors or just onlookers imbibe these messages subconsciously, as a by-product of celebrations, then, the effort has certainly been worth it.


We do see many Ganpati mandals using the occasion to talk about blood donation for instance. Some highlighted sacrifices made by our defence forces. Others often shone a light on environmental awareness. This, with messages to give back to the earth in different ways, segregating waste, or the importance of green preservation. There are thousands who visit these pandals on the Ganpati festival and such initiatives are absorbed even subtly. They can make a difference to lives and our society. This may not be at once evident. Yet, it may start ordinary people thinking about what they can do and what part they can play in changing our world or impacting it positively. It also takes away the intimidating aspect of these subjects.

Do not underestimate the power of the medium – the festivals. It is heartening to see activists using this as a plank to see transformation. 

