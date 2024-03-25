Breaking News
Holi 2024: Move over bhaang and follow these innovative recipes to make delicious lassi

Updated on: 25 March,2024 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Holi is here and with all the colours, there is also a lot of food that will be served and drunk throughout the day. Do you want to skip drinking the classic bhaang this Holi? Indian chefs suggest making innovative versions of the classic lassi with versions that include gulkand, dry fruits, kesar and rooh afza too

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Every year, Indians around the globe wait for Holi because the colours and food immediately spark joy, that brighten up even dull times. With the ‘Festival of Colours’ here, today is going to be a celebration of food, drink and colours like always as friends and family get together to revel in the festivities in the city. While playing with colours takes centre stage, Indian festivals are incomplete without food and not just little but lots of it because it is a complete feast. It involves gorging on delicious sweet and savoury delicacies such as gujiyas and barfi and dahi bhalla as well as dahi vada. With the food, there is also endless amounts of delicious drinks like bhaang, thandai and desserts like phirni that make the celebration worth every minute.

