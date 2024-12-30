Wishing and hoping… for 2025

What do our citizen champions Sir PM and Lady Flora hope for Mumbai in the coming year? What are their expectations from the civic gods and those responsible for the city’s health and wellbeing? This is their forecast

There was excitement in the air as Lady Flora and Sir PM made their way to the cathedral. It had become their go-to space this time of the year, what with the spectacularly lit-up façade and the melodies that filled the air, thanks to the choral groups that performed there from time to time.

Now, both friends were particularly looking forward to their final session of the year before they bid adieu to 2024 because of their ‘list’. It was a curation of looking forward, as well as looking back at the could-haves and should-haves that can serve as lessons for the future.

“My Lady, so this is it…after 365 days of what can be termed as a challenging year for the city, we are on the cusp of a new year. Let’s see what we’ve managed to compile—the good, the bad and the ugly,” smiled Sir PM.

Lady Flora was the master curator, and had been jotting down notes after each of their night strolls across the city. It was going to be an interesting session, she was sure. “Let the games begin,” she laughed as she rolled out a long sheet of paper which included 10 points in her neat handwriting. They looked at it together, and hoped that this forecast would be picked up by the powers-that-be:

1. Metro Line 3 should be fully operational: The much-hyped line will lessen the woes of hassled commuters who have been extremely patient as far as looking forward to some respite in their travel time goes.

2. Less disruption, please: The sightings of JCBs on our roads could outnumber the population of a small Polynesian country. May the city be spared the grief of believing that their commuting route is more an off-roading dirt track.

3. Improved frequency and more AC locals for Central Railway: Despite being the larger railway network, the step-sisterly treatment is inexplicable. We assume that this will be improved in 2025.

4. Bring back our pavements: We hope the civic gods pay heed to the countless pleas about the shrinking and disappearing pavements. The city is as much for pedestrians as it is for motorists, and builders.

5. Green cover concerns: Enough of hacking and overnight vanishing of trees; may the mangroves and water bodies for migrant birds stay protected with stronger policing.

6. Climate change is for real: Perhaps the AQI levels and haze cover act as a scary reminder as the year wraps up, of how this reality has not been seriously addressed, and that we are not looking at the larger picture at all.

7. More cultural venues and events: The city fares poorly when it comes to big cultural festivals and venues. Let’s hope the new year brings in more options, especially in the suburbs. And corporate houses—please don’t forget this key part of your duties towards a city that is your home.

8. Open spaces for the public: When was the last time we could walk freely, without getting jostled in a public park or garden? The city needs more such spaces especially when most of its population is crammed into matchbox-sized homes.

9. Not the Moon, we are Mumbai: Our roads need a thorough health check-up. Pock-marked stretches, bumpy non-roads, sudden speed breakers, and whatnot. Physiotherapy won’t help any more.

10. A cleaner city: When will the city transform into a cleaner, more hygienic version? Look around, it’s a mess everywhere. Uncollected garbage, overloaded dumping grounds, unhygienic public spaces—it’s a collective effort that is the need of the hour. Stricter fines, better civic sense, and tougher policing for serial offenders.

Both friends glanced at each other. Had they covered good ground? Was it representative of the city? All they knew was that Bombaywallahs—by far the most hardworking species on this planet—were at the centre of this list. They deserved better, and desperately needed some sunshine to look forward to and get through 2025.

Sir PM cleared his throat. “My Lady, I think we’ve done our best as spokespeople. The rest, we hope the universe conspires with us to make happen. To new beginnings,” he smiled broadly as he handed over a cuppa to his friend on a crisp December night. It was also a silent night, perfect to wish and pray for special things for their favourite city.

mid-day’s Features Editor Fiona Fernandez relishes the city’s sights, sounds, smells and stones...wherever the ink and the inclination takes her.

She tweets @bombayana. Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com