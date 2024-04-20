Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Appeals court judge rejects last minute bid to halt Donald Trumps hush money trial
Appeals court judge rejects last-minute bid to halt Donald Trump's hush money trial

Updated on: 20 April,2024 08:40 AM IST  |  New York
AP , PTI |

The ruling will allow opening arguments to take place as soon as Monday in Trump's criminal trial

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

A New York appeals court judge on Friday rejected a last-minute bid by Donald Trump to halt his hush money criminal trial over defense complaints that jury selection was unfairly rushed.


Justice Marsha Michael issued the ruling just minutes after a brief hearing. The arguments in the mid-level appeals court came hours after the jury selection process concluded in Trump's criminal trial, which is currently taking place roughly two miles south.


The ruling will allow opening arguments to take place as soon as Monday in Trump's criminal trial. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

