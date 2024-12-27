Author Bapsi Sidhwa passes away at 86 in US

She is survived by her books and her three children: Mohur, Koko, and Parizad.

Sidhwa is one of Pakistan’s most influential writers

Celebrated Pakistan-born novelist and pioneer of South Asian literature Bapsi Sidhwa, best known for her iconic novel Ice Candy Man, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 in Houston, US, her family confirmed. She is survived by her books and her three children: Mohur, Koko, and Parizad.

Known for her poignant writings, she made an impact on global literature. Her works are rich in historical and cultural context, which earned her a place among the most celebrated authors of her time. Sidhwa was born on August 11, 1938, to a Parsi family in Karachi.

