Bill introduced in US Senate to restrict birthright citizenship

President Trump after signing the Laken Riley Act which mandates detention of undocumented immigrants charged with crimes. Pic/AFP

A group of Republican Senators has introduced a bill in the US Senate to restrict birthright citizenship to the children of illegal immigrants and non-immigrants on temporary visas. According to Senators Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Katie Britt, who introduced the bill, the exploitation of birthright citizenship is a major pull factor for illegal immigration and a weakness for national security. The US is one of only 33 countries in the world with no restrictions on birthright citizenship, they said.

The legislative move comes after an executive order on the matter, signed by President Donald Trump on the first day of his presidency, has been blocked by a federal judge in Washington state. The Center for Immigration Studies estimates that in 2023, there were 2,25,000 to 2,50,000 births to illegal immigrants, amounting to close to seven per cent of births in the US.

Immigrant detention facility

President Trump has signed a presidential memorandum to set up a 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay to detain “high-priority criminal aliens”. The Guantanamo Bay facility, which has so far been used to hold terrorists, will now also house illegal immigrants with criminal records. The signing took place on Wednesday, with Trump directing the Departments of Defence and Homeland Security to prepare the facility.

Meta to settle Trump lawsuit

Meta has agreed to pay US$ 25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by President Trump against the company after it suspended his accounts following the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Terms of the agreement include US$ 22 million going to the nonprofit that will become Trump’s future presidential library and the balance going to legal fees and other litigants.

