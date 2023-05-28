Breaking News
Cambodian man torn apart by 40 crocs

Updated on: 28 May,2023 08:17 AM IST  |  Cambodia
Agencies



Mey Savry, police chief of Siem Reap commune, said, ‘While he was chasing a crocodile out of an egg-laying cage, the crocodile attacked the stick, causing him to fall into the enclosure.’

Cambodian man torn apart by 40 crocs

A 72-year-old farmer was killed by 40 crocodiles family’s reptile farm


Luan Nam was trying to move a crocodile out of its cage in Cambodia where it had laid eggs when it grabbed the stick he was using as a goad and pulled him in. A group of reptiles swarmed him, tearing his body to pieces and leaving the enclosure in Siem Reap awash with blood.


The body was pictured, recovered, after the incident, but police said the man’s arm was torn off and swallowed by the crocodiles. Farmers in Cambodia often breed and sell crocodiles to buyers in China, Thailand and Vietnam where their skin can be made into leather and other products.


Mey Savry, police chief of Siem Reap commune, said, ‘While he was chasing a crocodile out of an egg-laying cage, the crocodile attacked the stick, causing him to fall into the enclosure.’ ‘Then other crocodiles pounced, attacking him until he was dead,’ he said. Images after the attack showed the huge beasts still paddling in the pool after the body was recovered.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

