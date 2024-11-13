Breaking News
Hawker menace: Lawyers cite Mid-Day Borivli report in Bombay High Court, justice has tough questions for state, BMC
Cyber fraud: Mumbai lost Rs 1,000 crore in just 10 months this year
Maharashtra elections 2024: How BJP shifted poll narrative to Vote Jihad
Mumbai: Cyber fraudsters pose as TRAI officials, MHADA techie loses Rs 3 lakh in digital arrest scam
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Traffic advisory for some parts of Mumbai, check details
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Canada Hindu temple cancels consular event amid threats

Canada Hindu temple cancels consular event amid threats

Updated on: 13 November,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Ottawa
Agencies |

Top

Event was part of camp where life certificates are issued for pension purposes

Canada Hindu temple cancels consular event amid threats

The Brampton Triveni temple in Canada. File Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Canada Hindu temple cancels consular event amid threats
x
00:00

The Brampton Triveni temple in Canada has cancelled a consular event after the Canadian police warned them of an “extremely high and imminent” threat level of violent protests.


The Life Certificate event, organised by the Consulate General of India, Toronto, was scheduled for November 17 at the temple premises. It was part of the consulate’s many camps for issuing Life Certificates for pension purposes.


On Monday, the temple authorities said the event was cancelled due to “official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests. We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada”.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

canada world news Ottawa International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK