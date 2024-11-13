Canada Hindu temple cancels consular event amid threats

Event was part of camp where life certificates are issued for pension purposes

The Brampton Triveni temple in Canada. File Pic/AFP

The Brampton Triveni temple in Canada has cancelled a consular event after the Canadian police warned them of an “extremely high and imminent” threat level of violent protests.

The Life Certificate event, organised by the Consulate General of India, Toronto, was scheduled for November 17 at the temple premises. It was part of the consulate’s many camps for issuing Life Certificates for pension purposes.

On Monday, the temple authorities said the event was cancelled due to “official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests. We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada”.

