Diwali celebrated as first big event after US prez polls

US Congressman Dan Meuser (right) celebrating Diwali. Pic/X @RepMeuser

More than two dozen lawmakers and eminent Indian Americans celebrated Diwali at the Capitol, the first major event at the US Congress after last week’s presidential elections.

The annual ‘Diwali at Capitol Hill’ on Tuesday was organised by the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, in association with several other Indian American organisations including the Hindu American Foundation, Sikhs for America, Jain Association of North America, and Art of Living. President-elect Donald Trump is set to assume office after winning the presidential election last week.

“This is an Indian festival which is embraced and celebrated the world over. Your presence here, the presence of so many congressmen and senators has made it all the most special. It is a reflection of their commitment to the relationship. Your presence there is a reflection of the important role that you at this festival place in the relationship,” India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra said in his address.

