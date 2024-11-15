Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Diwali celebrated as first big event after US prez polls

Updated on: 15 November,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

President-elect Donald Trump is set to assume office after winning the presidential election last week

US Congressman Dan Meuser (right) celebrating Diwali. Pic/X @RepMeuser

More than two dozen lawmakers and eminent Indian Americans celebrated Diwali at the Capitol, the first major event at the US Congress after last week’s presidential elections.


The annual ‘Diwali at Capitol Hill’ on Tuesday was organised by the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, in association with several other Indian American organisations including the Hindu American Foundation, Sikhs for America, Jain Association of North America, and Art of Living. President-elect Donald Trump is set to assume office after winning the presidential election last week.


“This is an Indian festival which is embraced and celebrated the world over. Your presence here, the presence of so many congressmen and senators has made it all the most special. It is a reflection of their commitment to the relationship. Your presence there is a reflection of the important role that you at this festival place in the relationship,” India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra said in his address.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

diwali donald trump us elections white house USA world news

