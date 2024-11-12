In total, 363 trips have been scheduled from Mumbai, with 252 completed and 111 more to run. From Pune, 327 trips are arranged, with 221 already conducted and 106 more to follow

Central Railway on Tuesday announced a substantial 740 special train trips to help passengers travel comfortably in light of Diwali and Chhath Puja festival season in an official statement.

In an official statement, the Central Railway said this initiative aims to accommodate the surge in travel demand, with 507 special trains arranged to operate on these routes. As of Tuesday, 233 trips have already been completed, ensuring smoother journeys for travelers.

The special train services cater to various passenger needs, including AC-specials, trains with a mix of AC, Sleeper, and General coaches, as well as unreserved specials. As per Central Railway, passengers departing from major hubs like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur will benefit from this expanded service.

Smaller hubs like Nagpur, Latur, and Daund are also covered, with a total of 50 trips, 34 of which are completed, while 16 remain scheduled.

To assist travelers bound for locations within Maharashtra, such as Latur, Sawantwadi Road, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur, and Nanded, 125 trips have been set up, with 107 already finished.

Additionally, North-bound passengers heading to popular destinations including Danapur, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Banaras, Samastipur, Asansol, Agartala, and Santragachi are served by 551 trips, of which 356 have been completed.

South-bound services are also available, with 64 trips planned to Karimnagar, Kochuveli, Kazipet, and Bengaluru, 44 of which are already completed.

In addition to expanded services, Central Railway has taken several measures to ensure passenger comfort and safety. Enhanced facilities at key stations include “May I Help You” booths, an increased number of ticket counters, designated holding areas, and assistance stations offering free drinking water, food, and toilet facilities in collaboration with local NGOs.

Queue management systems have been established, supported by extra Railway Protection Force and ticket-checking personnel to streamline the boarding process and maintain passenger security.

Central Railway advised travelers to arrive early at the station to facilitate timely boarding and avoid last-minute rushes. The official statement also mentioned that detailed schedules and halts for these special trains can be accessed through the official website at [www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in] or via the NTES app.

The Central Railway management expressed gratitude to passengers for their support, reaffirming its commitment to providing safe, convenient, and comfortable travel experiences during the festive season.

Passengers are also reminded to travel with valid tickets and identification to avoid inconvenience.