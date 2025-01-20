Trump accompanied by his predecessor Joe Biden to the US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony as it is tradition for the outgoing President to do so. Meanwhile, JD Vance was administered the oath as the Vice-President at the ceremony in Washington DC.

Donald Trump has officially been sworn in as the 47th President of the United States at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on Monday. JD Vance also took the oath of office as the Vice-President.

The 60th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony https://t.co/kTB4w2VCdI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2025

In keeping with tradition, outgoing President Joe Biden accompanied Trump to the US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony while outgoing Vice-President Kamala Harris joined Vance at the White House before heading to the Capitol.

Prior to the ceremony, Trump and his wife Melania had pre-inauguration tea with Joe and Jill Biden at the White House. CNN reported that Joe Biden left a letter for Trump in the Oval Office, a customary gesture between outgoing and incoming presidents.

The ceremonial proceedings began with Vance being sworn in as Vice President, followed by Trump taking the presidential oath of office and delivering his inaugural address. The ceremony occurred roughly two weeks after Congress certified Trump’s electoral college victory.