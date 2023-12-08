Breaking News
Mumbai: Converting all locals to AC will take 10 years
Junior Mehmood passes away at 67 after battling stomach cancer
Mumbai: ‘Complaints to BMC and MHADA were completely ignored’
Mumbai: Hashish oil worth Rs 2 crore seized by Anti-Narcotics Cell
Mumbai: Major leak found in Khar pipeline to affect water supply to area
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Earthquake of magnitude 58 jolts Mexico

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolts Mexico

Updated on: 08 December,2023 08:15 AM IST  |  Mexico City
ANI |

Top

Meanwhile, Head of Government of Mexico City Matri Batres said, so far, no damage has been reported in Mexico City

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolts Mexico

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolts Mexico
x
00:00

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Mexico on Thursday afternoon (local time), the US Geological Survey (USGS) informed. The USGS said the quake occurred 10 km North-northeast of Chiautla de Tapia, Mexico. It occurred at 2:03 pm (local time) at a depth of 44.4 kilometres, it added.


"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.8 - 10 km NNE of Chiautla de Tapia, Mexico," read a post on the official X handle of USGS. Meanwhile, Head of Government of Mexico City Matri Batres said, so far, no damage has been reported in Mexico City.


Taking to X, Batres posted, "The earthquake is calculated at 6 degrees. Epicenter located on the border of Puebla and Guerrero. The early evaluation system was activated. No damage has been reported in Mexico City so far." In a separate post on X, Batres stated that he had received a call from Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the possible damages caused by the earthquake.


"I inform you that before attending various interviews with the media, I received a call from the President @lopezobrador_ to ask me about possible damages derived from the earthquake. I informed him that all services were functioning normally, that the balance was white so far and that we would continue receiving reports," Batres posted on X.

Further reports are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news earthquake mexico city International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK