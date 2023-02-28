Elon Musk reclaims position as world's richest person

In December 2022, Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, reportedly overtook the Tesla and Twitter CEO when he was at the second spot for more than two months

File Photo

Elon Musk yet again claimed his position as the world's richest person, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people. Details about the calculations are provided in the net worth analysis on each billionaire's profile page. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

Also Read: Twitter to charge USD 1,000 per month from businesses for their gold badges

In December 2022, Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, reportedly overtook the Tesla and Twitter CEO when he was at the second spot for more than two months.

The rise in Musk's wealth can be partly attributed to the latest surge in Tesla stock prices. They rose about 25 per cent in past one month, data showed.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of Tuesday, Musk's net worth was about USD 187.1 billion, with Arnault's USD 185.3 billion.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.