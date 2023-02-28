Breaking News
Mumbai: CSMT’s collapsed bridge will be up next month
Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’
Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace ‘Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials
Mumbai: Two health posts declared measles-free in Govandi
Maharashtra: Gripe over Whip spills to assembly

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Elon Musk reclaims position as worlds richest person

Elon Musk reclaims position as world's richest person

Updated on: 28 February,2023 10:23 AM IST  |  New York
ANI |

Top

In December 2022, Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, reportedly overtook the Tesla and Twitter CEO when he was at the second spot for more than two months

Elon Musk reclaims position as world's richest person

File Photo


Elon Musk yet again claimed his position as the world's richest person, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.


The index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people. Details about the calculations are provided in the net worth analysis on each billionaire's profile page. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.



Also Read: Twitter to charge USD 1,000 per month from businesses for their gold badges


In December 2022, Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, reportedly overtook the Tesla and Twitter CEO when he was at the second spot for more than two months.

The rise in Musk's wealth can be partly attributed to the latest surge in Tesla stock prices. They rose about 25 per cent in past one month, data showed.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of Tuesday, Musk's net worth was about USD 187.1 billion, with Arnault's USD 185.3 billion. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
world news new york Elon Musk Twitter

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK