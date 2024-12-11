Breaking News
Kurla bus crash: First day of career becomes last day of 19-year-old's life
Kurla bus crash: He was an expert driver, wasn’t drunk, says family of BEST bus driver
Mumbai water cut: Supply likely to be normal later today in Khar, Bandra
Thane: Missing for nearly three years, 17-year-old Ujjain boy reunited with family
Mira Road Ram Navmi clash: 16 accused get bail from Bombay High Court
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Ethnic group captures strategic Myanmar town

Ethnic group captures strategic Myanmar town

Updated on: 11 December,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Bangkok
Agencies |

Top

The capture by the Arakan Army makes the group’s control of the northern part of Rakhine state complete, and marks another advance in its bid for self-rule there.

Ethnic group captures strategic Myanmar town

A group of ethnic minority fighters stand on a captured tank. File Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Ethnic group captures strategic Myanmar town
x
00:00

One of the most powerful ethnic minority armed groups battling Myanmar’s army has claimed the capture of the last army outpost in the strategic western town of Maungdaw, gaining full control of the 271-km-long border with Bangladesh. The capture by the Arakan Army makes the group’s control of the northern part of Rakhine state complete, and marks another advance in its bid for self-rule there.


Rakhine has become a focal point for Myanmar’s nationwide civil war. Khaing Thukha, a spokesperson for the Arakan Army, said that his group had seized the last remaining military outpost in Maungdaw on Sunday. “Outpost commander Brig. Gen. Thurein Tun was captured while attempting to flee the battle,” Khaing Thukha said.


The situation in Maungdaw could not be confirmed, with access to the internet and mobile phone services in the area mostly cut off. Maungdaw, about 400 km southwest of Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, has been the target of an Arakan Army offensive since June.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bangkok myanmar International news world news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK