Breaking News
Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse
Check that medicine again: Probe reveals how fake companies are flooding market with ineffective tablets with no active pharmaceutical ingredient
Cuffe Parade: Residents allege illegal workshops have taken over plots meant for school and playground
Police bust inter state Ponzi scheme, arrest key accused from Kolkata
Central Railway experiments with Japan model for saving water in trains
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > HBO founder Charles Dolan passes away at 98

HBO founder Charles Dolan passes away at 98

Updated on: 30 December,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

In 1986, he was instrumental in Cablevision’s launch of News 12 Long Island—the first 24-hour regional cable news channel in the US

HBO founder Charles Dolan passes away at 98

Charles Dolan. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
HBO founder Charles Dolan passes away at 98
x
00:00

Charles Dolan, a titan of the early cable industry who owned Cablevision and launched HBO, passed away at 98. He died of natural causes on December 28.


Dolan is known for founding HBO in 1972 and a year later creating Cablevision—one of the nation’s largest cable operators—which was sold to Altice in 2017 for USD 17.7 billion.


In 1986, he was instrumental in Cablevision’s launch of News 12 Long Island—the first 24-hour regional cable news channel in the US. It spawned the News 12 Networks group of local news channels in the New York area. Dolan is survived by six children.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

los angeles united states of america world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK