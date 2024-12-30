In 1986, he was instrumental in Cablevision’s launch of News 12 Long Island—the first 24-hour regional cable news channel in the US

Charles Dolan. Pic/AP

Listen to this article HBO founder Charles Dolan passes away at 98 x 00:00

Charles Dolan, a titan of the early cable industry who owned Cablevision and launched HBO, passed away at 98. He died of natural causes on December 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dolan is known for founding HBO in 1972 and a year later creating Cablevision—one of the nation’s largest cable operators—which was sold to Altice in 2017 for USD 17.7 billion.

In 1986, he was instrumental in Cablevision’s launch of News 12 Long Island—the first 24-hour regional cable news channel in the US. It spawned the News 12 Networks group of local news channels in the New York area. Dolan is survived by six children.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever