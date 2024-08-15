Hindu family’s house torched in Bangladesh: News report

Unidentified individuals set fire to Kaleshwar Barman’s house around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, The Daily Star reported. Local people quickly responded and managed to control the fire

Students shout slogans during a protest demanding trial of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka. Pic/AFP

Arsonists torched a house belonging to a Hindu family with no political affiliation in northwest Bangladesh, a media report said on Wednesday, in the latest incident of targeted attacks on the minority community after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

The incident in Farabari Mandirpara village in Akcha union under Thakurgaon Sadar upazila took place on Tuesday evening, hours after Chief Advisor to the interim government Yunus Muhammad assured the distressed minority community that his government would punish the perpetrators.

Unidentified individuals set fire to Kaleshwar Barman’s house around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, The Daily Star reported. Local people quickly responded and managed to control the fire.

