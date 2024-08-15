Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Hindu familys house torched in Bangladesh News report

Hindu family’s house torched in Bangladesh: News report

Updated on: 15 August,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies |



Unidentified individuals set fire to Kaleshwar Barman’s house around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, The Daily Star reported. Local people quickly responded and managed to control the fire

Hindu family’s house torched in Bangladesh: News report

Students shout slogans during a protest demanding trial of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka. Pic/AFP


Hindu family’s house torched in Bangladesh: News report



Arsonists torched a house belonging to a Hindu family with no political affiliation in northwest Bangladesh, a media report said on Wednesday, in the latest incident of targeted attacks on the minority community after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.


The incident in Farabari Mandirpara village in Akcha union under Thakurgaon Sadar upazila took place on Tuesday evening, hours after Chief Advisor to the interim government Yunus Muhammad assured the distressed minority community that his government would punish the perpetrators.



Unidentified individuals set fire to Kaleshwar Barman’s house around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, The Daily Star reported. Local people quickly responded and managed to control the fire.


