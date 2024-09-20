Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Imran Khans party members arrested ahead of protest

Imran Khan’s party members arrested ahead of protest

Updated on: 20 September,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Lahore
Agencies |

Top

Khan has asked the masses to participate in the Sept 21 rally. “Resistance against this illegitimate government is a responsibility that every citizen must undertake. This is a battle for survival of future generations,” said a post on his official X handle

Imran Khan’s party members arrested ahead of protest

Imran Khan has asked the masses to participate in the Sept 21 rally. Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Imran Khan’s party members arrested ahead of protest
x
00:00

Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party on Thursday claimed that Punjab Police have launched a crackdown on the outfit, arresting dozens of its workers ahead of its planned power show in Lahore on Saturday.


“Police have detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Ali Imtiaz Warraich, senior leader Afzal Phat and dozens of other party workers ahead of its power show at the ground of Minar-i-Pakistan, Lahore on Saturday (Sept 21),” PTI leader Ali Ijaz Butter said.



Khan has asked the masses to participate in the Sept 21 rally. “Resistance against this illegitimate government is a responsibility that every citizen must undertake. This is a battle for survival of future generations,” said a post on his official X handle.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan imran khan punjab lahore world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK