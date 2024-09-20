Imran Khan’s party members arrested ahead of protest

Khan has asked the masses to participate in the Sept 21 rally. “Resistance against this illegitimate government is a responsibility that every citizen must undertake. This is a battle for survival of future generations,” said a post on his official X handle
Imran Khan has asked the masses to participate in the Sept 21 rally. Representation Pic
Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party on Thursday claimed that Punjab Police have launched a crackdown on the outfit, arresting dozens of its workers ahead of its planned power show in Lahore on Saturday.
“Police have detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Ali Imtiaz Warraich, senior leader Afzal Phat and dozens of other party workers ahead of its power show at the ground of Minar-i-Pakistan, Lahore on Saturday (Sept 21),” PTI leader Ali Ijaz Butter said.
