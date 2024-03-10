Is that too much to ask for? Yes!

Dubai influencer’s infant owns Dior handbags and gold jewellery–all before her first birthday

Linda Andrade’s one-month infant is the tiny owner of a gold pacifier, a Dior stroller, and over $20,000 worth of handbags. Pic/Instagram

While most of us can only dream of getting such gifts, this is just a typical day for Dubai influencer Linda Andrade. Ironically, her love story didn’t have such a grand beginning as she met her millionaire husband, Ricky, in a gym when she was just 19. Fast forward a few years and this Los Angeles native is now a wealthy housewife living in a billionaire’s playground with her spouse and their infant daughter. As you expect from the self-titled “Original Dubai Housewife”, Linda’s little girl is already a millionaire—despite being less than a month old.

After being born in February, the tiny tot already has a luxury wardrobe and countless bougie baby items. This includes a gold pacifier with encrusted gemstones and a ceramic bead, worth a staggering $3,000 (Rs 2,48,184) according to the new mum. Her daughter wouldn’t be the only one who’d cry if this got lost, with the influencer proudly telling her TikTok followers, “It totally matches her gold digger mom, right?” Rather than having a normal stroller, this one month old will travel in style in her Dior stroller which cost nearly $6,000 (Rs 4,96,369) despite her mum already having a normal one.

Unlike other kids who might have backpacks with their favourite cartoon character one, this one-month-old already has over $20,000 (Rs 16,54,564) worth of handbags waiting in her wardrobe. These bags are fit for a princess, with Linda’s daughter receiving multiple mini versions of the Lady Dior bag—which was a favourite of the late Princess Diana.

Magic wand

Chinese makeup artist transforms clients—with a makeup brush

Tuzi, a make-up artist, runs the Starlight Rabbit Portrait Studio in Yunan Province. She gets most of her clientele from social media, particularly Douyin (China’s version of TikTok) where she regularly posts clips of impressive makeup transformations, where she either makes her subjects look decades younger than they actually are, turns them into heroes of Wuxia tales, or simply makes them unrecognizable. One of the reasons Tuzi’s makeup style is so popular—she has over 5.5 million followers on Douyin alone—is because it embodies classic elements of Chinese aesthetics, including a flawless complexion, shimmering eyelids, and vibrant pink blush. One of Tuzi’s most popular videos has her turning a 72-year-old influencer named Grandma Tran into a young princess, which looks impressive.

A different kind of trip!

A 58-year old UK airplane passenger, Mark Garland, flying from London to Thailand, thought he’d flown to a parallel dimension after sitting next to his lookalike—who shared his name, looks and even a friend. The other Mark was a 62-year-old builder from Bristol.

Underwear we go!

The City Museum in Missouri is aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people donning underwear on their heads. The current record sits at 270 participants, set in 2012 at an Illinois bookstore.

Deathly duo

Helping people deal with death and picking out coffins might not be appeal to everyone, but the mother and daughter duo insist it’s one of the most rewarding jobs. Chloe, from Bispham, Lancashire, and Sharon, aged 50, have worked together as part of Co-op’s Funeral Service Crew for just under a year and continue to be described by colleagues as “two peas in a pod”.

Ruffling feathers

While the Paris Hiltons and Justin Biebers of the world are known for carting their puppies around in pricey label totes, Abby Jardine’s has a pigeon in her bag. “If I want to go out for drinks or dinner with friends, I just put her in my bag and she’s down to roll,” the Brooklyn-based resident said about her pet, Pidge. “She’s super social and super chill, so we’ve never been kicked out of any bars or restaurants.” The unlikely twosome typically spends nights out on the town grabbing martinis.

If looks could kill…

An Atlanta mom is raking in thousands of dollars after her “hot” mugshot went viral on Instagram. Abbie Newman, 28, spent four days behind bars after being arrested for drunken shoplifting at a Walmart last November. Following her release, the felon discovered her mugshot had been shared on @mugshawtys, an account dedicated to good-looking lawbreakers. Followers subsequently looked up Newman online and discovered she had an OnlyFans account and started subscribing.