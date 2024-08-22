Breaking News
Moscow comes under massive Ukrainian drone attack

Moscow comes under massive Ukrainian drone attack

Updated on: 22 August,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

Top

Russia downed 45 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Ministry of Defense said.

Moscow comes under massive Ukrainian drone attack

A view of military operations in Malaya Loknya, Kursk Region. Pic/X

Moscow comes under massive Ukrainian drone attack
Moscow came under one of the largest attacks yet by Ukrainian drones since the start of fighting in 2022, Russian authorities reported Wednesday, saying they destroyed all of those headed toward the capital.


Russia downed 45 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Ministry of Defense said. It said 11 were destroyed over the Moscow region, 23 over the Bryansk region, six over Belgorod, three over Kaluga and two over Kursk.



“This was one of the biggest attempts of all time to attack Moscow using drones,” Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel. He said strong defenses around the capital made it possible to shoot down all the drones before they could hit their intended targets.


