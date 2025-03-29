India has intensified its relief efforts under ‘Operation Brahma’ to assist earthquake-hit Myanmar. Relief materials, including tents, blankets, essential medicines, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, gensets, solar lamps, food packets and kitchen sets are being sent as aid to Yangon after an earthquake struck the country on Friday

Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand were rocked by a high-intensity earthquake on Friday. Pic/PTI

India has intensified its relief efforts under ‘Operation Brahma’ to assist earthquake-hit Myanmar, dispatching two naval ships, with two more to follow, and preparing to airlift a field hospital later on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that humanitarian personnel and material are being sent via aircraft, while a 118-member field hospital team will depart from Agra.

India’s Ambassador in Myanmar is coordinating relief efforts in Nay Pyi Taw, and no casualties have been reported among the Indian community so far, PTI reported. Reaffirming India’s role as a “first responder” in disaster situations, Jaiswal recalled India's assistance following Cyclone Yagi last year.

"@indiannavy ships INS Satpura & INS Savitri are carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid and headed for the port of Yangon," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote on X.

Casualties in Myanmar earthquake soar to 1,002

"Brahma is the God of creation. At a time when we are extending a helping hand to the Government of Myanmar, to the people of Myanmar to rebuild their country in the wake of the devastation, this particular name of the operation has a special resonance, a special meaning," Jaiswal informed, reported PTI.

The first aircraft carrying 15 tonnes of relief material took off at around 3 am this morning from Hindon Air Force base. It reached Yangon at around 8 am India time. The Indian Ambassador was there to receive the relief material, and thereafter, he handed it over to the chief minister of Yangon, Jaiswal stated.

These material include tents, blankets, essential medicines, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, gensets, solar lamps, food packets and kitchen sets.

"Two aircraft with search and rescue personnel and equipment along with canines, one of them have left I understand, and the other is in process of leaving for Nay Pyi Taw. Concisely, there are 80 NDRF search and rescue team personnel, specialists, along with equipment and a canine squad, is also part of this team," Jaiswal further added.

According to the MEA, the teams are expected to arrive in Nay Pyi Taw by Saturday evening, reported PTI.

The third phase of assistance includes a 118-member field hospital team consisting of specialists, doctors, and medics. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a Saturday evening briefing that the team is preparing to depart from Agra later in the day.

They will be landing in Nay Pyi Taw, and from there they will be taken to Mandalay area with the support and coordination of the Government of Myanmar, Jaiswal stated.

Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand were rocked by a high-intensity earthquake on Friday, destroying buildings, bridges and other structures. Around 1,002 people were killed in Myanmar, according to PTI.

India shares a 1,643-kilometre-long border with Myanmar on the eastern side.

"Soon after the tragedy struck Myanmar, our PM conveyed his concerns and expressed that India was ready to provide all support, all possible support to Myanmar, to the people of Myanmar and the Government of Myanmar in this hour of crisis," Jaiswal stated.

"Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the people and the Government of India for the loss of lives," he said.

He also conveyed, "We stand in solidarity with the government and the people of Myanmar and that we would do our best to provide relief, rescue and whatever assistance required to deal with this calamity".

The MEA spokesperson further said, "Our ambassador is currently in Nay Pyi Taw and our team from the embassy in Yangon, in Nay Pyi Taw to coordinate forward movement of the personnel travelling from India".

On the movement of the four naval ships, Jaiswal informed that the Indian Navy is in touch with their Myanmarese counterpart for smooth operation.

"Our embassy is very active. They are in touch with Indian community organisations. So far, no casualty has been reported among the Indian nationals, and we are in touch with Indian community organisations for their welfare and safety," stated Jaiswal, adding there is a large Indian diaspora in Myanmar.

According to PTI, Commandant PK Tiwary of the 8th NDRF battalion based in Ghaziabad near Delhi is leading the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team.

As per PTI, NDRF Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Mohsen Shahedi, during a press conference organised by the External Affairs Ministry, emphasised that the next 24-48 hours were critical for the force to be effectively deployed and actively involved on the ground.

(With PTI inputs)