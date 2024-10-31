Pakistan has confirmed its 43rd polio case of 2024, detected in Balochistan's Chagai district. The ongoing struggle against the disease continues as the country battles endemic polio and launches a week-long vaccination drive aimed at immunising over 45 million children.

Representational Pic

43rd polio case confirmed in Balochistan, marking a continued health crisis. Pakistan launches vaccination drive to immunise over 45 million children. Balochistan remains the most affected region, with 22 cases reported this year.

Pakistan’s polio tally has reached 43 cases this year, following the latest detection in Balochistan’s Chagai district, as confirmed by the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme on Wednesday. The case highlights the challenges Pakistan faces as one of only two countries, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic. Efforts to combat the virus are frequently hindered by persistent militant attacks on polio vaccination teams, which impact eradication efforts, according to reports by Dawn.

In response to the rising cases, Pakistan launched a week-long vaccination drive on Monday, with the goal of immunising over 45 million children under the age of five across the country. This campaign aims to prevent further cases and support ongoing eradication initiatives.

The National Institute of Health’s Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication confirmed that the latest case, involving Wild Poliovirus Type-1 (WPV1), originated in the Chagai district of Balochistan. This marks the first recorded polio case in Chagai, underscoring the virus’s persistent spread within the region.

The distribution of this year’s cases reveals that Balochistan has been the most severely affected area, with 22 of the 43 cases reported nationwide. Sindh follows with 12 cases, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen seven cases. Punjab and Islamabad have reported one case each, according to health authorities. Genetic sequencing of samples from the affected child in Chagai is currently underway to identify the virus’s origins and trace its transmission pathways.

This recent case from Chagai comes soon after a case was confirmed in a 29-month-old girl from Nowshera, marking the first polio detection in that district. Additionally, Balochistan’s Loralai district reported its own polio case earlier in October, marking the 41st nationwide. Just a few days prior, on October 24, Pakistan observed World Polio Day with 40 confirmed cases. The recent spike in cases has further highlighted the urgency of the polio eradication campaign within the country.

Officials remain committed to eradicating polio, working to safeguard future generations from the devastating effects of the disease. Vaccination campaigns continue, with a focus on high-risk areas and regions that have seen persistent polio cases, to ensure comprehensive immunisation coverage and protect the health of young children across Pakistan.

(With inputs from ANI)