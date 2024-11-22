Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes a landmark three-nation tour, marking the first visit by an Indian PM to Guyana in over 50 years, with key summits, cultural engagements, and strengthened international partnerships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded a momentous three-nation tour, departing from Georgetown, Guyana, on Thursday (local time) to return to New Delhi.

This tour, as per ANI, began with engagements in Nigeria, continued with the 19th G20 Summit in Brazil, and concluded with a historic State visit to Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American nation in over 50 years. The journey symbolised India's growing global footprint and its efforts to enhance bilateral and multilateral relations.

During his visit to Guyana, PM Modi co-chaired the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, engaging with leaders from the Caribbean region to strengthen India's relations with the CARICOM nations. This summit provided an opportunity to explore collaborative avenues in sectors such as trade, technology, healthcare, and education.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister held bilateral discussions with several leaders, including Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad ‘Chan’ Santokhi, as well as heads of state from Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, and Saint Lucia. ANI reports that these meetings focused on reviewing ongoing partnerships and identifying new areas for mutual cooperation.

PM Modi also participated in various cultural and diplomatic engagements during his time in Guyana. On Thursday, he visited the Saraswati Vidya Niketan Secondary School in Georgetown, where he interacted with students. The school welcomed the Prime Minister with bhajans and a captivating Kathak dance performance. Reflecting on the visit, PM Modi commended the school’s efforts in promoting Indian values and holistic education, a sentiment echoed by Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, in a social media post.

Additionally, PM Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Georgetown’s historic Promenade Gardens, reinforcing India’s enduring commitment to peace and non-violence.

Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali hosted a dinner in the Prime Minister's honour, which featured vibrant cultural performances by the Guyanese community. This red carpet reception underscored the strong and warm ties between the two nations.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal tweeted, “A very warm & productive State visit to Guyana concludes. PM Narendra Modi emplanes for New Delhi.”

As per ANI, the three-nation tour highlighted India's expanding role in global diplomacy, with critical discussions in Nigeria, active engagement in the G20 Summit in Brazil, and a landmark visit to Guyana aimed at deepening ties with the Caribbean region.