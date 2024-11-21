Greeted with traditional dance, handed over ‘Key to the City of Georgetown’

Prime Minister Modi looks on as Indian community artistes perform a dance to welcome him. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article PM Modi arrives in Guyana to a grand welcome x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Guyana on Wednesday—the first visit by an Indian head of the state in more than 50 years—said his visit “will deepen the friendship between our nations”.

In an unprecedented gesture, Modi was received at the airport by Guyana President Irfan Ali, his counterpart Mark Anthony Phillips and over a dozen cabinet ministers. While at the hotel, they were joined by the Prime Ministers of Grenada Dickon Mitchell and Barbados Mia Amor Mottley, too.

Modi interacts with the Indian community in Georgetown

Upon his arrival, he was greeted with cultural performances of traditional dances and in a warm gesture, received the ‘Key to the city of Georgetown’, which is the capital city of Guyana. At the hotel, Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora who were dressed in their traditional bests and many of them were seen carrying the Indian tri-colour. Modi was also presented a sketch made by a member amid loud chanting of slogans. Modi praised the Indian diaspora members, many of whom migrated more than 180 years ago. Guyana is home to around 3.2 lakh people of Indian origin.

Modi is on the last leg of his three-nation visit after attending the G20 Summit in Brazil and visiting Nigeria. Guyana and Barbados are set to confer their top awards to Modi. Guyana will confer its highest national award, ‘The Order of Excellence’ to PM Modi. Barbados will confer the prestigious ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ on Modi.

Ramayana play lauded by Modi

Rio de Janeiro: Modi witnessed a presentation of the Ramayana in Brazil and expressed his appreciation. The Ramayana was performed by the students of Vishwa Vidya Gurukulam, a Brazilian organisation dedicated to promoting Vedanta and Sanskrit, founded by Jonas Masetti.

India, Australia firm up relations

India and Australia sealed a renewable energy pact and set their eyes on a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement as PM Modi and Australia’s Anthony Albanese vowed to ramp up overall bilateral ties. The two leaders also looked forward to a long-term defence and security collaboration.

