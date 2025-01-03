One area shows the carnivore and herbivore tracks crossing over, raising questions about whether and how the two were interacting

Dinosaur footprints seen along the Oxfordshire trackway

Listen to this article UK: Long trails with dino foot marks found x 00:00

Researchers from the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham have uncovered a huge expanse of quarry floor filled with hundreds of different dinosaur footprints. The teams uncovered multiple enormous trackways dating back to the Middle Jurassic Period (around 166 million years ago).

ADVERTISEMENT

The five trackways form part of a huge ‘dinosaur highway’ and include footprints from the nine-metre ferocious predator Megalosaurus, and herbivorous dinosaurs up to twice that size. One area shows the carnivore and herbivore tracks crossing over, raising questions about whether and how the two were interacting.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever