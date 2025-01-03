Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > UK Long trails with dino foot marks found

UK: Long trails with dino foot marks found

Updated on: 03 January,2025 07:35 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

One area shows the carnivore and herbivore tracks crossing over, raising questions about whether and how the two were interacting

UK: Long trails with dino foot marks found

Dinosaur footprints seen along the Oxfordshire trackway

UK: Long trails with dino foot marks found
Researchers from the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham have uncovered a huge expanse of quarry floor filled with hundreds of different dinosaur footprints. The teams uncovered multiple enormous trackways dating back to the Middle Jurassic Period (around 166 million years ago).


The five trackways form part of a huge ‘dinosaur highway’ and include footprints from the nine-metre ferocious predator Megalosaurus, and herbivorous dinosaurs up to twice that size. One area shows the carnivore and herbivore tracks crossing over, raising questions about whether and how the two were interacting.


