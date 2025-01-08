Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Atherton backs two division Test plan

Atherton backs ‘two-division’ Test plan

Updated on: 09 January,2025 06:44 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

“Tiers and divisions are two different things. Divisions imply a chance of promotion and relegation. I’d be fine with that. 

Michael Atherton

Former England captain Michael Atherton has expressed his perspective on the ongoing debate regarding the two-tier system in Tests and said that any proposed structure should facilitate movement between the tiers.


“Tiers and divisions are two different things. Divisions imply a chance of promotion and relegation. I’d be fine with that.


“But I’d be anti-tiers where there is no chance for the bottom tier to get into the top tier, and it becomes an entrenched elite,” Atherton said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

