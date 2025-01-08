Atherton backs ‘two-division’ Test plan

“Tiers and divisions are two different things. Divisions imply a chance of promotion and relegation. I’d be fine with that.

Michael Atherton

Former England captain Michael Atherton has expressed his perspective on the ongoing debate regarding the two-tier system in Tests and said that any proposed structure should facilitate movement between the tiers.

“Tiers and divisions are two different things. Divisions imply a chance of promotion and relegation. I’d be fine with that.

“But I’d be anti-tiers where there is no chance for the bottom tier to get into the top tier, and it becomes an entrenched elite,” Atherton said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

