Fox Cricket has since faced backlash from supporters of both teams for the perceived misstep (Pic: X)

Fox Cricket’s promotional poster for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia has ignited a social media firestorm after it aired during the third ODI between Australia and Pakistan on Sunday.

The poster, featuring Australia’s captain Pat Cummins and India’s Virat Kohli, quickly drew criticism for omitting Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in favour of Kohli. Fans were quick to point out the oversight, accusing the channel of snubbing Rohit and raising questions about the portrayal of team leadership in the promotion.

Fox Cricket, which will be broadcasting the highly anticipated five-match series, has since faced backlash from supporters of both teams for the perceived misstep.

In the lead-up to the series, Cricket Australia announced their 13-member squad for the first Test in Perth, beginning November 22, with a couple of notable inclusions.

Uncapped South Australian batter Nathan McSweeney has earned a spot as a potential opening partner for Usman Khawaja. McSweeney, who has been in outstanding form in domestic cricket, was preferred over other specialist openers like Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and Sam Konstas. His inclusion follows strong endorsements from Australian cricket legends David Warner and Ricky Ponting, who have praised his composure and technique at the crease.

George Bailey, Australia’s Chairman of Selectors, expressed confidence in McSweeney’s readiness for the challenge, citing his solid record in the Sheffield Shield and his leadership role in recent A-team matches against India. Bailey highlighted McSweeney’s ability to adapt to various batting positions, noting that his experience batting at number three for South Australia would serve him well in the opening role. “His game is suited to Test cricket, and he’s shown he can handle the demands of the longer format,” Bailey commented.

Also making his way into the squad is wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, who has been included as a backup to Alex Carey. Inglis, a product of Perth, has been in stellar form in domestic cricket, particularly in the Sheffield Shield, where he scored two centuries. His inclusion is seen as a reward for his consistency and form, which has earned him a maiden Test call-up.

The Australian pace attack will be led by Cummins, with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Scott Boland rounding out the fast-bowling contingent. Nathan Lyon remains the sole specialist spin option in the squad.