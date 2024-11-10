Breaking News
Mumbai: Fourteen-year-old slits mom’s throat
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Marathi vs Marathi showdown in 44 per cent seats
Congress CMs counter BJP’s charge of non-fulfilment of poll promises
Mumbai: Man rapes, strangles 2-year-old step-daughter
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Panel to curb rabies in jackals
Supreme Court scraps revival plan for Jet Airways
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Test series teaser or trolling Fox Crickets Kohli Cummins poster leaves fans fuming

Test series teaser or trolling? Fox Cricket's 'Kohli-Cummins' poster leaves fans fuming

Updated on: 10 November,2024 06:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In the lead-up to the series, Cricket Australia announced their 13-member squad for the first Test in Perth, beginning November 22, with a couple of notable inclusions

Test series teaser or trolling? Fox Cricket's 'Kohli-Cummins' poster leaves fans fuming

Fox Cricket has since faced backlash from supporters of both teams for the perceived misstep (Pic: X)

Listen to this article
Test series teaser or trolling? Fox Cricket's 'Kohli-Cummins' poster leaves fans fuming
x
00:00

Fox Cricket’s promotional poster for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia has ignited a social media firestorm after it aired during the third ODI between Australia and Pakistan on Sunday.


The poster, featuring Australia’s captain Pat Cummins and India’s Virat Kohli, quickly drew criticism for omitting Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in favour of Kohli. Fans were quick to point out the oversight, accusing the channel of snubbing Rohit and raising questions about the portrayal of team leadership in the promotion.


Fox Cricket, which will be broadcasting the highly anticipated five-match series, has since faced backlash from supporters of both teams for the perceived misstep.


In the lead-up to the series, Cricket Australia announced their 13-member squad for the first Test in Perth, beginning November 22, with a couple of notable inclusions.

Also Read: Memories, moments flood Sandeep Patil’s book launch

Uncapped South Australian batter Nathan McSweeney has earned a spot as a potential opening partner for Usman Khawaja. McSweeney, who has been in outstanding form in domestic cricket, was preferred over other specialist openers like Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and Sam Konstas. His inclusion follows strong endorsements from Australian cricket legends David Warner and Ricky Ponting, who have praised his composure and technique at the crease.

George Bailey, Australia’s Chairman of Selectors, expressed confidence in McSweeney’s readiness for the challenge, citing his solid record in the Sheffield Shield and his leadership role in recent A-team matches against India. Bailey highlighted McSweeney’s ability to adapt to various batting positions, noting that his experience batting at number three for South Australia would serve him well in the opening role. “His game is suited to Test cricket, and he’s shown he can handle the demands of the longer format,” Bailey commented.

Also Read: Cancelled?

Also making his way into the squad is wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, who has been included as a backup to Alex Carey. Inglis, a product of Perth, has been in stellar form in domestic cricket, particularly in the Sheffield Shield, where he scored two centuries. His inclusion is seen as a reward for his consistency and form, which has earned him a maiden Test call-up.

The Australian pace attack will be led by Cummins, with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Scott Boland rounding out the fast-bowling contingent. Nathan Lyon remains the sole specialist spin option in the squad.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rohit sharma virat kohli Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 India vs Australia Pat Cummins

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK