Easwaran scores ton, Suryakumar disappoints

Easwaran scores ton, Suryakumar disappoints

Updated on: 21 September,2024 09:11 AM IST  |  Anantapur
PTI |

Top

Meanwhile, India ‘A’ posted 297 against India ‘C’ in their first essay. In reply, India ‘C’ were 216-7 at stumps

Sanju Samson. Pic/AFP

The uber-talented Sanju Samson completed his 11th first-class hundred before Arshdeep Singh showed his wares with the semi-new ball as India ‘D’ held sway over India ‘B’ on the second day of their final Duleep Trophy league match here on Friday.


Also Read: ‘Will focus on devising plans for Jaiswal, Gill’



India ‘D’ scored 349 in 87.3 overs in their first innings while India ‘B’ were not very comfortably placed at 210 for 6 when stumps were drawn despite skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran’s (116) second hundred of the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav didn’t last long, managing only five before he was dismissed by the opposition team’s best bowler Arshdeep (3-30 in 12 overs).


sanju samson Suryakumar Yadav Duleep Trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

