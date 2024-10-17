The Indian team was bowled out for 46 runs on the second day of the first Test match against New Zealand. Facing 16 deliveries, Rohit Sharma returned to the pavilion with the score of two runs. Later, Team India's innings was wrapped up in just 31.2 overs in which five batsmen registered a duck

Rohit Sharma during the second Test match against New Zealand (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article "I am hurting to see this score of 46 all out": Rohit Sharma x 00:00

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that he was hurting after his side was dismissed for 46 runs during the first innings of the first Test match against New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian team was bowled out for 46 runs on the second day of the first Test match against New Zealand. Facing 16 deliveries, Rohit Sharma returned to the pavilion with the score of two runs. Later, Team India's innings was wrapped up in just 31.2 overs in which five batsmen registered a duck.

"I am hurting to see this score of 46 as a captain as it was my call to bat first. But one or two bad calls in a year is quite alright," Rohit Sharma said at the day-end press conference.

Also Read: "Rishabh Pant left the field more as a precautionary measure", says Rohit Sharma

This was the first time, the Indian team failed to reach 50 runs in a Test innings at home.

The previous Indian record of lowest Test innings total at home came nearly 37 years ago, against the West Indies in November 1987 at Delhi.

After India's innings, New Zealand is in the driver's seat as they are on 180 runs for the loss of three wickets at stumps on day 2 of the first Test match. After 50 overs, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell are still unbeaten on 22 and 14 runs, respectively. Captain Tom Latham departed on the score of just 15 runs, followed by Will Young who played a knock of 33 runs.

Star opening batsman Devon Conway missed his century by just nine runs. Facing 105 balls, Conway smashed 91 runs which was laced with 11 fours and 3 sixes.

The play will resume on day three with Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja having one wicket each. So far, the Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have yet to strike a wicket.

(With PTI Inputs)