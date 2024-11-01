Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > I felt as long as I am playing we wont lose series in India Ravindra Jadeja

"I felt as long as I am playing, we won't lose series in India": Ravindra Jadeja

Updated on: 01 November,2024 10:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ravindra Jadeja claimed five wickets in the ongoing Mumbai Test match. After claiming a fifer, he said that his worst fear of losing a Test series at home has come true. Cricket is a great leveller and this humbling experience against the Black Caps and henceforth, he won't be "surprised" with anything

Ravindra Jadeja (Pic: File Pic)

The last time, Team India lost a Test series at home was 12 years ago and Ravindra Jadeja had made his Test debut. In 77 Test matches, he felt a sense of invincibility whenever he donned the Indian whites at home.


Ravindra Jadeja claimed five wickets in the ongoing Mumbai Test match. After claiming a fifer, he said that his worst fear of losing a Test series at home has come true.


"Firstly, I had this fear personally I had thought that I won't lose a series in India as long as I am playing. But that too has happened," he said after opening day's play in the third Test.


Cricket is a great leveller and this humbling experience against the Black Caps and henceforth, he won't be "surprised" with anything.

"We won 18 series (at home), I thought as long as I am playing Test cricket in India we won't lose a series but that has happened, so I am not surprised with anything (that is happening)," Jadeja said.

"We have set the expectations really high. Since last 12 years we did not lose a single series. I think we have lost a total of five Test matches in which I played."

Also Read: Anil Kumble calls Virat Kohli's run-out as "suicidal"

"I think this is a good achievement but when you set such high expectations and lose a series, it stands out and that is what is happening."

As the side has lost a Test series against New Zealand, Ravindra Jadeja feels that all 15 players should take responsibility for that.

"When we win, we lift the trophy together. Now that we have lost the series, all 15 in the team will take the blame collectively," he said.

Recapping India's innings on Day 1 of the Mumbai Test, in the last couple of overs, just when India appeared to be in control, fortune favoured the visitors, who seized the opportunity swiftly.

As India looked set for a strong finish, they lost three wickets in the final two overs of the day, dramatically shifting the game's momentum.

Ajaz Patel delivered a double-wicket maiden, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) and nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj (0) on consecutive balls.

India's troubles deepened in the last over when Virat Kohli (4) was run out following a quick throw from Matt Henry, unable to cross the crease in time. With India reduced to 86/4 and still trailing by 149 runs.

(With PTI Inputs)

