KL Rahul during Day 4 of the second Test v Bangladesh in Kanpur last month; (right) Sarfaraz Khan during his 150 in the first Test against NZ. Pics/Getty Images

Kane Williamson has, in an oblique way, prevented New Zealand from grappling with a problem of plenty, but India find themselves with a tricky decision to make going into the second Test at the MCA International Stadium from Thursday.

The former Kiwi skipper, who missed the eight-wicket win in Bangalore due to a groin strain, hasn’t made enough progress to link up with his colleagues yet, and will now at best be available only for the final Test, starting in Mumbai next week. India, on the other hand, have a full complement of 16 to choose from, Shubman Gill having recovered from the stiff neck that forced him to miss the first Test.

Shubman Gill returns

Gill will walk back into the side at No. 3, a position he has occupied since the tour of the Caribbean last year, while KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan are vying for the remaining batting slot at No. 6.

Since moving to the middle order in South Africa last December, Rahul has hardly put a foot wrong in his six appearances — he missed the last four Tests against England at home earlier this year with a hamstring injury — but two low scores in Bangalore coupled with Sarfaraz’s stunning 150 in the second innings mean Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir have a difficult call to make.

Since taking over as head coach in July, Gambhir has emphasised more than once that his philosophy revolves around not leaving anyone out, but selecting the best possible XI for every game. That will be scant consolation to whichever of Rahul or Sarfaraz misses out.

Rahul’s first outing in his second avatar in the middle order produced a stunning century in Centurion in December and he backed it up with half-centuries in Hyderabad against England in January and in Kanpur against Bangladesh last month.

Sarfaraz has done everything and more than has been asked of him since his debut against England in Rahul’s absence. In four Tests, he has three half-centuries to go with his monumental hundred in the previous game. Those plumping for Sarfaraz will point out that after 53 Tests, Rahul averages only 33.87, and while statistics can’t be argued against, that will definitely not be the deciding factor when the think-tank deliberates long and hard on the

Rahul v Sarfaraz conundrum.

Sarfaraz’s birthday break

While Rahul was among the 15 that took full part in the afternoon nets at the MCA Stadium on Tuesday, Sarfaraz celebrated his 27th birthday with his wife and new-born baby boy after becoming a first-time father on Monday. He will be back at training on Wednesday.

KL Rahul in his last 4 Tests

12, 0, DNB, 68, 22*, 12, 22, 86

Sarfaraz in his last 4 Tests

150, 0, 56, 0, 14, 68*, 62