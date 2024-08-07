IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Avishka Fernando's 96 propels Sri Lanka to 248 runs

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 August,2024 05:52 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

Team India now needs to chase a target of 249 runs to win the IND vs SL 3rd ODI. Lead pacer Siraj was the most expensive bowler IND vs SL 3rd ODI. Completing nine overs, he leaked 78 runs. The tabs will be on Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to dominate the Lankan spin

Avishka Fernando (Pic: PTI)

In the IND vs SL 3rd ODI, the hosts opening batsman Avishka Fernando shone by smashing 96 runs off 102 deliveries including 9 fours and 2 sixes. Team India now needs to chase a target of 249 runs to win the IND vs SL 3rd ODI.


After winning the toss in the IND vs SL 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka elected to bat first. Pathum Nissanka accumulated 45 runs in 65 balls which was laced with 5 fours and 2 sixes. Wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis registered 42 runs in 73 balls and also smashed 1 four. Facing 12 balls, captain Charith Asalanka departed after scoring 10 runs. In his knock, he smashed 1 six. Sadeera Samarawickrama (0), Janith Liyanage (8) and Dunit Wellalage (2) returned to the pavilion with low scores.



Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Why was Kenya's Faith Kipyegon disqualified after being second-fastest in 5000m final?


Completing his quota of 10 overs, star all-rounder Axar Patel claimed one wicket by conceding 41 runs. Receiving the ODI debut cap, Riyan Parag claimed three wickets for 54 runs in nine overs. The 22-year-old received the cap from stalwart Virat Kohli. Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has made way for Rishabh Pant in the playing XI. Shivam Dube bowled for overs in which he was smashed for just nine overs without any wickets. Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj bagged one wicket each. Lead pacer Siraj was the most expensive bowler IND vs SL 3rd ODI. Completing nine overs, he leaked 78 runs.

The tabs will be on Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to dominate the Lankan spin.

So far, the three-match ODI series has resulted in one draw and one match victory by Sri Lanka. The IND vs SL 3rd ODI is underway at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

