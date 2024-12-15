Earlier, vice-captain Mandhana scored 54 (33b, 7x4, 2x6) and local girl Jemimah Rodrigues smashed 73 (35b, 9x4, 2x6)

Jemimah Rodrigues

Listen to this article India beat WI after Jemi, Smriti smash half-tons in sizeable 195-4 x 00:00

In the absence of Shafali Verma, India’s new opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Uma Chetry gave the hosts a bright start to the T20I series after being sent in to bat by the West Indies at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India posted a formidable 195-4. The visitors ended up with 146-7, losing by 49 runs. Earlier, vice-captain Mandhana scored 54 (33b, 7x4, 2x6) and local girl Jemimah Rodrigues smashed 73 (35b, 9x4, 2x6).

The Indian openers benefitted by some poor bowling by the Windies right from the start when right-arm medium-pacer Chinelle Henry erred in line and sent down wides down the leg side to left-hander Mandhana from over the wicket. The duo raised 50 in the Powerplay overs.

Brief scores

India Women 195-4 (J Rodrigues 73, S Mandhana 54; K Ramharack 2-18) beat WI Women 146-7 (D Dottin 52; T Sadhu 3-37) by 49 runs