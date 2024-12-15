Breaking News
Explained: Why Maharashtra ATS intensified drive against illegal Bangladeshi migrants
All you need to know about the new ministers sworn in Devendra Fadnavis government
BEST bus accident: Govandi man crushed under a wet-lease bus
Indian Railways adds 267 general coaches for unreserved passengers on Central Railway and Western Railway
Mumbai: City's pedestrian subways are dark, flooded, and forgotten
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India beat WI after Jemi Smriti smash half tons in sizeable 195 4

India beat WI after Jemi, Smriti smash half-tons in sizeable 195-4

Updated on: 16 December,2024 06:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
G Krishnan | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Earlier, vice-captain Mandhana scored 54 (33b, 7x4, 2x6) and local girl Jemimah Rodrigues smashed 73 (35b, 9x4, 2x6)

India beat WI after Jemi, Smriti smash half-tons in sizeable 195-4

Jemimah Rodrigues

Listen to this article
India beat WI after Jemi, Smriti smash half-tons in sizeable 195-4
x
00:00

In the absence of Shafali Verma, India’s new opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Uma Chetry gave the hosts a bright start to the T20I series after being sent in to bat by the West Indies at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.


India posted a formidable 195-4. The visitors ended up with 146-7, losing by 49 runs. Earlier, vice-captain Mandhana scored 54 (33b, 7x4, 2x6) and local girl Jemimah Rodrigues smashed 73 (35b, 9x4, 2x6). 


The Indian openers benefitted by some poor bowling by the Windies right from the start when right-arm medium-pacer Chinelle Henry erred in line and sent down wides down the leg side to left-hander Mandhana from over the wicket. The duo raised 50 in the Powerplay overs.


Brief scores

India Women 195-4 (J Rodrigues 73, S Mandhana 54; K Ramharack 2-18) beat WI Women 146-7 (D Dottin 52; T Sadhu 3-37) by 49 runs

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india indian womens cricket team Smriti Mandhana west indies t20 international sports news cricket news Jemimah Rodrigues

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK