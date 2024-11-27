Breaking News
Three-way power formula delaying Maharashtra CM decision
Mumbai: Rape accused let off due to 4-min delay by cops
Mumbai: NCP-SP, BJP fight over AC trains plan
Andheri: Gokhale bridge girder to be lowered by November 30
Mid-Day campaign: Unmarked speed breakers in Andheri Lokhandwala, JVLR, Malad Link Road, Borivli pose risk to life
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were on Punjab Kings radar

Both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were on Punjab Kings’ radar

Updated on: 27 November,2024 08:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Team’s performance analyst Saurabh Walkar on what happened at the IPL auction

Both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were on Punjab Kings’ radar

Punjab Kings performance analyst Saurabh Walkar (left) with head coach Ricky Ponting during the IPL player auction in Jeddah recently. Pic/Saurabh Walkar's personal collection

Listen to this article
Both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were on Punjab Kings’ radar
x
00:00

Though Punjab Kings succeeded in getting attacking batsman Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore during tbhe IPL auction in Jeddah, star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was also on their wish list, revealed the team’s performance analyst Saurabh Walkar.     


“We wanted to go for either Shreyas or Rishabh because both are marquee players and captaincy candidates. We thought that if we gave up on Shreyas and if Rishabh goes out of our budget then we might lose out on Rishabh also,” Walkar told mid-day.com from Jeddah on Tuesday.


Ultimately Pant emerged the costliest IPL cricketer when Lucknow Super Giants bid Rs 27 crore which Punjab bought Mumbai man Iyer, this year’s IPL-winning Kolkata Knight Riders captain for Rs 26.75 crore.


Also Read: Cricket takes backseat to chicken for IPL's youngest Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Walkar admitted that it is tough to plan for a certain cricketer. He said: “Practically no one can plan certain things when names of the first few players appear for the auction in the first round. If Rishabh’s name appeared before Shreyas, we had to go for him. It’s all about how you try to get a team combination.”

Also Read: Record breakers to surprises: Full team line-ups and auction price shockers

Mumbai-based Walkar, who earlier worked with New Zealand team during the 2023 ODI World Cup, spoke of new PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting’s involvement.

“Ponting was deeply involved in the process even ahead of the auction. We spent so many hours of discussions. Though he was driving the ship during the auction, he gave everyone freedom and direction,” he added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 Mega Auction IPL 2025 ricky ponting shreyas iyer Rishabh Pant Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK