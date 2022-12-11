Ishan Kishan becomes first batman to score fastest double ton in ODIs, breaks Chris Gayle's world record

Southpaw opener Kishan smashes fastest double ton (210 off 131 balls) to help India score mammoth 409-8 and win third ODI

India’s Ishan Kishan celebrates his double ton against Bangladesh on Saturday

Ishan Kishan was an epitome of insane power-hitting as his record-breaking fastest double hundred provided a healing touch in India’s crushing 227-run consolation victory over Bangladesh in the inconsequential third ODI here on Saturday.

Kohli ends barren spell

Virat Kohli (113) struck his 44th ODI hundred. The century came Kohli’s way after nearly 40 months of a barren spell, but it was easily overshadowed by Kishan’s blitzkrieg as his 210 off 131 balls formed the cornerstone of India’s mammoth total of 409 for 8 after back-to-back inept batting performances.

Virat Kohli delighted after his hundred. Pics/AFP

His innings had 24 fours and 10 sixes and the double hundred came off only 126 balls.

The total was always going to be insurmountable and Bangladesh were never in contention as they were bowled out for 182 in 34 overs with all the Indian bowlers being among wickets.

Axar Patel (2-22), Shardul Thakur (3-30), Umran Malik (2-43), Mohammed Siraj (1-27) and Kuldeep Yadav (1-53) never really allowed the home team batters to dominate as they shared the spoils among themselves.

Kishan’s blistering innings and the intent he showed while grabbing the Bangladesh attack by the scruff of its neck would definitely put the team management under pressure to take some tough calls as it moves into the World Cup year.

“I got out with 15 (14.1) overs left. I could have got 300 also,” Kishan told the official broadcasters during the innings break. Apart from Rohit’s three double tons, the two other Indian batters to achieve the feat are maestro Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Clear batting strategy

“I am blessed to hear my name between such legends. The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear—if the ball is there, I’ll go for it,” he revealed of his strategy.

The West Indies’ Chris Gayle held the previous record of the fastest double ton. After touching the three-figure mark, Kishan raced to his next 100 runs in just 41 balls.

Having already conceded the three-match series after losing the first two ODIs following ordinary batting, India under KL Rahul brought in Kishan to open with Shikhar Dhawan.

Their opening partnership lasted 4.1 overs as Mehidy Hasan trapped Dhawan lbw for three. The off-spinner nearly had Kohli when he drove straight to short mid-wicket, but skipper Litton Das dropped him on six.

Thereafter, it was one-way traffic for India as Kishan smashed the Bangladesh bowling with his explosive batting.

Brief scores

India 409-8 in 50 overs (I Kishan 210, V Kohli 113; S Al Hasan 2-68) beat Bangladesh 182 all out in 34 overs (S Al Hasan 43; S Thakur 3-30, A Patel 2-22) by 227 runs

