"It is getting difficult in some areas": Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Steve Smith on Saturday. Pic/AFP

India’s overall lead is not even close to the 200-run mark, but pacer Prasidh Krishna says the unpredictable nature of the SCG track will keep them in the hunt since batting won’t be easy for Australia in the fourth innings because of the variable bounce.

India ended the second day at 141-6 for an overall lead of 145. “It is getting difficult in some areas. The ball is keeping low sometimes, but there is enough bounce for us to be in the game and look for those edges. Try and beat them on either side of the bat,” Prasidh said.

“There is no particular number in mind, but then as many runs as we score would be great. We are ready to bowl them out for whatever,” he added.

