Jaiswal youngest Indian to reach 1,000 Test runs in calendar year

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal became the youngest Indian to score 1,000 Test runs in a single calendar year during the Day Two of the second Test against New Zealand here on Friday.

The 22-year-old batter urpassed the previous record held by Dilip Vengsarkar, who reached the 1000-run mark at age 23 in 1979. Currently, Jaiswal (1,007) is second in the list of highest Test run-scorers in 2024, behind England’s Joe Root, who has amassed 1305 runs in 14 matches.

