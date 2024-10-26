Breaking News
Maharashtra: State mulls negative marks to wean students away from rote learning
Mumbai: Man wins Rs 1,940 refund from MTNL after six-month fight
Mumbai: Hawkers back at Dadar station
Mumbai: BMC to act against illegal fireworks shops in city
Baba Siddique murder: Fifteenth accused nabbed by Mumbai cops; Crime Branch targets Bishnoi network
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jaiswal youngest Indian to reach 1000 Test runs in calendar year

Jaiswal youngest Indian to reach 1,000 Test runs in calendar year

Updated on: 26 October,2024 07:07 AM IST  |  Pune
IANS |

Top

The 22-year-old batter urpassed the previous record held by Dilip Vengsarkar, who reached the 1000-run mark at age 23 in 1979.

Jaiswal youngest Indian to reach 1,000 Test runs in calendar year

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Listen to this article
Jaiswal youngest Indian to reach 1,000 Test runs in calendar year
x
00:00

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal became the youngest Indian to score 1,000 Test runs in a single calendar year during the Day Two of the second Test against New Zealand here on Friday.  


Also Read: Jaiswal is not happy with what he achieved: Rohit Sharma


The 22-year-old batter urpassed the previous record held by Dilip Vengsarkar, who reached the 1000-run mark at age 23 in 1979. Currently, Jaiswal (1,007) is second in the list of highest Test run-scorers in 2024, behind England’s Joe Root, who has amassed 1305 runs in 14 matches.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Team India Yashasvi Jaiswal test cricket new zealand India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand Test Series sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK