She came out to bat at No. 3 and hit a crucial 43 off 30 balls before retiring hurt when the Heat were on the verge of win

Jemimah Rodrigues. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Jemimah to play WBBL final despite battling wrist injury x 00:00

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues is all set to play in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) final for the Brisbane Heat against the Melbourne Renegades at Melbourne on Sunday despite retiring hurt in their Challenger win over Sydney Thunder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Shahzaib stars with 159 as Pak beat India by 43 runs

Jemimah was struck on the wrist while making a diving save on the boundary, and didn’t come back to the field. She came out to bat at No. 3 and hit a crucial 43 off 30 balls before retiring hurt when the Heat were on the verge of win.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever