Kohli’s presence lifts Delhi mood, but team unlikely to qualify

Delhi’s Virat Kohli. Pic/PTI

Virat Kohli’s magnetic presence has not only lifted the profile of Ranji Trophy, but also the Delhi team’s sagging spirits as it eyes a winning end to an otherwise listless campaign in the final Group ‘D’ game against Railways starting here today.

Interestingly, Railways (17 points from six games) have more than a fair shot at making the knock-out stages if they beat Delhi with bonus points and take their tally to 24.

Delhi (14 from six games) only have mathematical impossibility to rely upon, but the 10,000-odd crowd expected to watch isn’t bothered about the results.

Tamil Nadu (25 points from six games), Chandigarh (19 from six games) and Saurashtra (18 from six games) are in a better position compared to these two teams in terms of probability of qualification.

If Delhi bowl first, the turnout is not going to exceed 3,000 but in case Delhi is batting first, the crowd would prefer a Sanat Sangwan or Arpit Rana to get out quickly and make way for Kohli.

But what would happen if the ‘King’ gets out early? For starters, Ranji Trophy will go back to being Ranji Trophy with four-five journalists and 200-odd spectators taking interest in the proceedings.

Such has been the interest level in Kohli’s comeback that the Feroz Shah Kotla ground will have broadcasters joining the festivities gearing up for the live stream of the match, which is the star batter’s first Ranji outing in 12 years and three months.

“I have played against Virat bhaiyya in the IPL. It is an honour that in back-to-back matches I have now led Rishabh and Virat bhaiyya,” Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni said.

Even the Railways team seemed to be smitten by Kohli as some of their players were seen taking selfies on the first day of training with the megastar.

