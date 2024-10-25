Breaking News
Lack of water bottles during India-NZ Test leaves fans angry; MCA apologises

Updated on: 25 October,2024 06:22 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

The Test that got underway this morning had a turnout of around 18,000.

Lack of water bottles during India-NZ Test leaves fans angry; MCA apologises

A delay in arrival of packaged water bottles caused a melee at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium during the second India-New Zealand Test here with some fans raising slogans against the host association, which later apologised for the lapse. The Test that got underway this morning had a turnout of around 18,000. With a large part of the stands in the MCA stadium without roofs, fans, who sat under the sun, rushed to water stations after the end of the first session’s play only to find water not being available at the booths.


Also Read: Shreyas granted leave


The crowd kept swelling at the booths and started raising slogans against the MCA after waiting for a while. By then, the security personnel had started distributing packaged water bottles to defuse the situation. “Our sincere apologies to all the fans for the inconvenience caused. We will ensure things will be alright going forward. We have already addressed the water issue,” MCA secretary Kamlesh Pisal later told the media.


