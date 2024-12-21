Mann’s unbeaten triple ton helps St Rocks dominate

In reply, ST Kadam were bowled out for 40 in 20.5 overs, handing St Rocks, a massive 47-run victory.

Mann Singhvi of St Rocks HIgh School scored 305 not out

Opener Mann Singhvi of St Rocks High School (Borivli) scored an unbeaten triple century (305 not out off 160 balls, 49x4, 1x6) against ST Kadam Vidyalaya (Palghar) in a second-round match of the MSSA Giles Shield U-14 inter-school cricket tournament at Elphinstone CC, Azad Maidan on Friday.

Mann’s teammate Tathagat Sharma also got into three figures (148 off 103 balls, 19x4, 1x6) as the Borivli school posted a mammoth 518-1 in 43 overs after electing to bat. In reply, ST Kadam were bowled out for 40 in 20.5 overs, handing St Rocks, a massive 47-run victory.

In another match, an all-round show by Raja Shivaji Vidyalaya’s (Dadar) Viren Khambe (66 runs and 4-43) helped his team beat Gundecha Education Academy (Kandivli) at Parsi Cyclists by 62 runs. Viren first helped his team post 167 off 40.3 overs and then returned to take four wickets off 12 overs with his medium pace as Gundecha were dismissed for 105 in 30 overs. Gundecha off-spinner Debjit Das took an impressive 6-19.

Elsewhere, IES (Bhandup) beat Omkar International (Dombivli) by 10 wickets at Young Zoroastrian, Azad Maidan. Omkar were bowled out for 115 in 32.1 overs. The IES lads then chased down the target in just 27 overs with opener Siddhesh Desai top-scoring with 61 (8x4).

In another tie, Fatima High School beat Bhakti Vedanta School by six wickets at Kamath CC, Shivaji Park. Batting first, Bhakti Vedanta scored a paltry 53 in 17 overs as Fatima’s left-arm pacer Vighnesh Pawar claimed 4-12. In reply, Fatima achieved the target in just six overs.

