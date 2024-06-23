Australia were handed a 21-run defeat by Afghanistan in their Super Eights fixture here, jeopardising their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals

Captain Mitchell Marsh feels Australia tend to perform best with their backs against the wall, adding that the former champions will bounce back strongly from the loss to Afghanistan and bring their ‘A’ game against India on Monday.

Australia will now have to win their final Super Eight match against India and maintain a healthy Net Run-Rate to reach the last four stage.

“It’s a big game, it will be against India, obviously, and it’s a must-win game. If you look back at the short history of this team, I know for a fact that it brings out the best in our guys. So, the boys will certainly be up and about for it,” Marsh said at the post-match press conference.

“Yeah, I think that’s really clear for us. It’s all about trusting ourselves. We’ve got a good bunch of people and I believe our best is up there with the best. So, we need to bring that in a couple of days’ time and move forward pretty quickly,” he added.

The loss broke Australia’s eight-match winning streak in T20Is with Marsh calling it an “off” day. “First things first, recover. We have a lot of belief in our group. We are a very good cricket team. Yes, tonight we had an off night, but I guess there’s also a positive in the fact that in 36 hours we go again.”

