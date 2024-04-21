Breaking News
MI's Pollard, David fined
MI’s Pollard, David fined

Updated on: 21 April,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

“David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. David and Pollard were each fined 20 per cent of their respective match fees,” an IPL release said

Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and batting coach Kieron Pollard have been fined for allegedly providing illegal assistance to Suryakumar Yadav in asking for a review during the game against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 18. The fine was imposed after a viral video of the match sparked the controversy.  


Also Read: IPL 2024: SRH's batting domination helps to defeat DC at Arun Jaitley Stadium


“David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. David and Pollard were each fined 20 per cent of their respective match fees,” an IPL release said.


