“David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. David and Pollard were each fined 20 per cent of their respective match fees,” an IPL release said

Kieron Pollard

Listen to this article MI’s Pollard, David fined x 00:00

Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and batting coach Kieron Pollard have been fined for allegedly providing illegal assistance to Suryakumar Yadav in asking for a review during the game against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 18. The fine was imposed after a viral video of the match sparked the controversy.

Also Read: IPL 2024: SRH's batting domination helps to defeat DC at Arun Jaitley Stadium

ADVERTISEMENT

“David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. David and Pollard were each fined 20 per cent of their respective match fees,” an IPL release said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever