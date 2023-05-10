'MS Dhoni from 2040' spotted in stands during CSK vs PBKS, Twitter reacts in shock

The talismanic captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed his hitting prowess, hammering two big sixes to boost Chennai Super Kings' score to 167 for 8 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday

MS Dhoni (Pic: AFP)

The talismanic captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed his hitting prowess, hammering two big sixes to boost Chennai Super Kings' score to 167 for 8 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Dhoni (20, 9 balls, 1x4, 2x6) smacked Khaleel Ahmed for a couple of maximums in the penultimate over to give a push to the score on an evening when run-making wasn't very easy.

The Capitals bowlers came to the fore, keeping the Super Kings batters on the leash on a slugging pitch. None of the CSK batters could go on and get a substantial score with Shivam Dube (25) being the highest score. There were 20s by Ruturaj Gaikwad (24), Ambati Rayudu (23) and Ajinkya Rahane (21).

Electing to bat after skipper Dhoni won the toss, the home team was pegged back by some fine bowling by the Capitals bowlers, especially left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/27). Mitchell Marsh (3/18 ) was the best bowler while Kuldeep Yadav (1/28) and Lalit Yadav (1/34) were the other wicket-takers.

Dhoni, who is one of the world's greatest finishers, is almost on the brink of retirement from the marquee tournament. He retired from international cricket on August 14 in 2020. The ageless ‘Thala’ will turn 42 this coming July. Last year, he made it clear that he wants to play in a full house at the home ground Chepauk for fans for the last time before he draws curtains on his career. With age catching up and the batter looking like a shadow of himself, the time might have come for one of the greatest players to bid adieu to the IPL.

Dhoni remains a top draw even though his batting heroics hasn't had a requisite return. Yet his mere presence makes the opposition tremble with fear. In what could be his last season as a professional cricketer, Dhoni might still have some aces up his sleeves. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a new viral video has been doing rounds on social media featuring an old man, who looks similar to how Dhoni would look at that age. A fan shared the video on Instagram captioning it, 'Brooooo Dhoni from 2040 is watching this match'. 'Thaala here to re-live his last playings', wrote one user, while another user commented, 'time travel is possible'.

Watch the video below.

IPL 2023 Playoffs: What remains at stake for CSK?

Despite being plagued by injuries throughout the tournament every now and then, CSK managed to secure 13 points from 11 games and have to win at least two of their upcoming matches to confirm a spot in the Playoffs.

