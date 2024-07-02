Former opener Gautam Gambhir is expected to succeed Dravid as the India head coach. The Cricket Advisory Committee has also conducted the interviews for the high-profile job and short-listed Gambhir and former India women’s coach WV Raman

Jay Shah. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Listen to this article "New coach will join from Sri Lanka series": Jay Shah x 00:00

The Indian cricket team will have a new head coach from the limited overs series in Sri Lanka starting later this month, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Monday, but did not reveal who has been finalised to succeed the outgoing Rahul Dravid.

Former opener Gautam Gambhir is expected to succeed Dravid as the India head coach. The Cricket Advisory Committee has also conducted the interviews for the high-profile job and short-listed Gambhir and former India women’s coach WV Raman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli misses out on ICC's team of the tournament

The appointment of a selector will also be made soon, said Shah, who is in the Caribbean with the India squad that won the T20 World Cup title on Saturday, beating South Africa by seven runs in the final.

“Both coach and selector appointment will be made shortly. CAC has interviewed and shortlisted two names and after reaching Mumbai whatever they have decided we will go by that. VVS Laxman is going to Zimbabwe, but new coach will join from Sri Lanka series,” Shah told select media, referring to the Zimbabwe tour beginning July 6. The Indian team is due to tour Sri Lanka for three T20Is and as many ODIs starting July 27.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever